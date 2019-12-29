TODAY
Tiger River, a gospel group, will perform at 6 p.m. today at Highland Pines Baptist Church. Light finger food and fellowship will follow the concert in the Family Life Center.
MONDAY
An Interfaith Harmony celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave.
TUESDAY
A Noon Year's Eve Party will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Celebrate New Year's Eve with the family. There will be snacks, activities and a countdown. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton, will hold a New Year's Eve celebration at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Rev. Christopher L. Holley Sr. is the pastor.
Cafe Scientifique will hold its second New Year's Eve ball drop at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the old Aiken Post Office building, 203 Laurens St. S.W. An illuminated ball made of recyclable and repurposed materials will be drop from a 65-foot flagpole.
WEDNESDAY
A First Day Hike will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Aiken State Park, 1145 State Park Road, Windsor. The hike is free with park admission, which is $2 per adult and free for children 15 and younger. A park ranger will lead a guided hike along the Jungle Trail, and will provide information on the park's history and the flora and fauna in the area. For more information, visit southcarolinaparks.com/aiken.
THURSDAY
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring coloring pens or pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. To make a reservation, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Major Dwight Bradham with the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office. He will discuss the mission and activities of the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Council. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
SATURDAY
An Interfaith Sing-Along for the Earth featuring Sam Dack will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The fourth annual Fermata Polar Bear Plunge will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. Registration begins at 4 p.m. The cost is $25 to plunge like a polar bear or $25 to walk through the club pool. Admission is free for spectators. For more information, call 803-640-1551.