THURSDAY
The final night of Christmas in Hopelands will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Over 100,000 twinkling lights in the peaceful setting of Hopelands Gardens are a must-see during the holiday season. All guests should use the shuttle service to Hopelands available each night. There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service. Shuttles run continuously to and from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Handicap parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles. Live entertainment is provided various nights on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.
A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
A Jake Smith Baseball Camp will be held Thursday through Saturday at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for grades second through fifth and from 1 to 4 p.m. grades sixth through eighth. The cost is $85. Participants will be shown drills and techniques, as well as take part in hitting, throwing and fielding in a competitive environment. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for breakfast at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at What's Cookin, 123 Laurens St. N.W. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
An Interfaith Harmony celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in City Council Chambers at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave.