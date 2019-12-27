TODAY
A Jake Smith Baseball Camp will be held today and Saturday at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for grades second through fifth and from 1 to 4 p.m. grades sixth through eighth. The cost is $85. Participants will be shown drills and techniques, as well as take part in hitting, throwing and fielding in a competitive environment. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for breakfast at 10 a.m.Saturday at What's Cookin, 123 Laurens St. N.W. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156.
MONDAY
An Interfaith Harmony celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave.
TUESDAY
A Noon Year's Eve Party will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Celebrate New Year's Eve with the family. There will be snacks, activities and a countdown. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.