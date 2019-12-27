Smith,Jake (7).JPG (copy)

Jake Smith, shown here in action for the Augusta GreenJackets in 2014 in Lake Olmstead Stadium, is the new baseball coach at Fox Creek High School.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Julia

TODAY

A Jake Smith Baseball Camp will be held today and Saturday at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for grades second through fifth and from 1 to 4 p.m. grades sixth through eighth. The cost is $85. Participants will be shown drills and techniques, as well as take part in hitting, throwing and fielding in a competitive environment. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com. To register, visit eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY

Single, Single Again will meet for breakfast at 10 a.m.Saturday at What's Cookin, 123 Laurens St. N.W. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156.

MONDAY 

An Interfaith Harmony celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave.

TUESDAY 

A Noon Year's Eve Party will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Celebrate New Year's Eve with the family. There will be snacks, activities and a countdown. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.