TODAY
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 26. The walk-through exhibit will feature more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage. Tim Gidley will perform on Tuesday. Shuttles will run from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. There is no parking at Hopelands, the Rye Patch or the Green Boundary Club. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. today in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Entertainment will be a variety of songs by the Aiken Brass. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
The book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The book is "The Dressmaker of Khair Khana," by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon. To sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
A book signing will be held today at 7 p.m. at WingPlace, 732 East Pine Log Rd. Community members are invited to meet Aiken resident and leader Carson Sublett, who will be signing copies of his new book, "Bosses Are Hired ... Leadership Is Earned: Experiences. Lessons. Decisions. Life." Learn more about Sublett and his new book at www.carsonsublett.com.
WEDNESDAY
An Anxiety Management workshop for teens ages 13-18 will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Participants will learn practical strategies and exercises to reduce stress and anxiety symptoms. Attendance is free. For more information, call Nina Spinelli at 803-642-1512.
THURSDAY
4 Cats in the Doghouse will celebrate 10 years of Thursday Jazz at The Willcox at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
Winter with Mother Goose will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children can listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
SATURDAY
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
Santa at the Depot will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Admission is free. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
The 11th annual Hoofbeats and Carols Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in downtown Aiken. Riders, carriages and dog walkers are welcome. To register, bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Registration will be held between noon and 1:30 p.m. and a $10 donation is required. For more information, call Linda Murphy at 612-710-5444.
The Aiken Area MS Myelinators Self Help Group will hold its annual Christmas Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Members are asked to bring a dish to share. Beverages will be provided. Families are welcome. For more information, call Rex Lutz, group leader, at 803-640-9257.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
"Silent Soldier & The Portrait," unrated, will be shown from 3 to 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The documentary tells the story of the last living survivors of the sinking of the Troopship Leopoldville on Christmas Eve 1944. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.