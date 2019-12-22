TODAY
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 2 p.m. today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
A Holiday Market will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. today at the historic Red Top Estate, 120 Dupree Place. The market will feature 14 independent local vendors.
The Harmony River Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. today on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage as part of Christmas in Hopelands. Christmas in Hopelands will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is accessible by shuttle from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
A Hanukkah celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the Adath Yeshurun synagogue, 154 Greenville St. A potato pancake dinner will follow the service. The cost is a $7 donation. For more information, call 571-243-7937.
MONDAY
Josh Martin, Edward Phillips and Friends will be the entertainment Monday at 7 p.m. on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage as part of Christmas in Hopelands. Christmas in Hopelands will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is accessible by shuttle from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
THURSDAY
The final night of Christmas in Hopelands will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Over 100,000 twinkling lights in the peaceful setting of Hopelands Gardens are a must-see during the holiday season. All guests should use the shuttle service to Hopelands available each night. There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service. Shuttles run continuously to and from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Handicap parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles. Live entertainment is provided various nights on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.
A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
A Jake Smith Baseball Camp will be held Thursday through Saturday at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for grades second through fifth and from 1 to 4 p.m. grades sixth through eighth. The cost is $85. Participants will be shown drills and techniques, as well as take part in hitting, throwing and fielding in a competitive environment. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com. To register, visit eventbrite.com.