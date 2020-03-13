Spring is right around the corner, and so is the Aiken Standard's annual Spring Home and Garden Show, an event that brings dozens of local businesses under one roof for shoppers looking to spruce up their homes for the warmer months.
The two-day Spring Home and Garden Show will be held at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Aiken Standard Advertising and Sales Manager Diane Daniell said this year's Spring Home and Garden Show will be the "largest show ever."
"This year, the show will feature over 110 booths, giving attendees plenty of options to decide who and what businesses they want to speak with and ask questions," said Daniell. "... If you are like me and love a project, then the Aiken Standard’s Home and Garden Show is the place to be."
This will be the Aiken Standard's fourth annual show. For the first time, the event will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center rather than the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center due to the large amount of vendors.
Vendors will be selling accessories, supplies for home improvement and gardening projects, clothes, gifts, and much more.
Donations will also be taken for the Community Christmas Card for Aiken County Public Schools during the event.
The presenting sponsor for this year is Budget Blinds of North Augusta.
"I was the sponsoring vendor for the fall show," said J.R. Hancock, co-owner of Budget Blinds of North Augusta. "We've had a very good turnout, but it was a great way to get in front of my customers. The exposure that was given to me was awesome."
Hancock said he hoped to see "even more people" at this year's Spring Home and Garden Show.
"I want the Aiken show to be bigger and better than the Augusta show," Hancock said. "It really gets me excited when I talk about the Aiken show versus the Augusta show, because it is 100 percent local people and local companies. It's not just somebody from Florida following the home show train. It's totally local, and I love that."
Want to Go?
What: 2020 Spring Home and Garden Show
Where: USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way
When: Friday, March 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.