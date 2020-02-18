Bacon, beer and music lovers have something to look forward to coming up in March.
The third annual Aiken's Bacon and Brews event will be returning to the Newberry Street Festival Center from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and event organizers promise that food vendors have "really upped their game" to meet one simple request from last year's attendees: more bacon.
Vendors such as Pot Smoker BBQ, Chillin' Chow and Wicked Good Bites will be providing a new and wide array of bacon dishes this year, including bacon-wrapped quail bites, bacon shrimp Po Boy and bacon dog on a stick.
Bacon and Brews serves as the Kiwanis Club of Aiken's crucial annual fundraiser, benefiting the club's sponsorship of service leadership programs in area elementary, middle and high schools.
This year, President Brad Lewis said organizers are expecting around 3,500 people to visit the festival, and they are starting the event an hour earlier this year to allow for the bigger crowds.
"I’m excited that this event enables our club, a longtime fixture in the Aiken community, to continue its vital mission of improving the lives of children," Lewis said. “Above all, Kiwanis membership represents a chance to be active in serving many areas of the community while also having fun in a relaxed atmosphere ... We are extremely grateful to all the sponsors of this event for their generosity in helping the children of Aiken County.”
There is no cost to attend Aiken's Bacon and Brews, which doubles as a popular St. Patrick's Day event in Aiken.
Drink tokens are $5 each, and there will be a selection of craft beer and wines, including new drinks not featured in previous festivals. Coffee will be free.
Tokyo Joe, a Columbia-based band, will be headlining the festival. Opening will be local musician Caleb Aiken.
Want to go?
What: Aiken's Bacon and Brews
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Where: Newberry Street Festival Center