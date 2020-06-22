The Big Mo drive-in will continue its arrangement with Awakening Events, Inc. to put on an additional performance later this year.
The drive-in will show an on-screen performance of Christian Rock Band Casting Crowns on Aug. 20 following two additional concerts in late June.
Tickets are $100 to $175 per car.
The Big Mo will show concerts from Christian music artist TobyMac on June 23 and country artist Garth Brooks on June 27.
Tickets of the TobyMac concert are $60 to $100 per car.
As of June 21, over half of the Garth Brooks tickets have been sold, according to the Big Mo Facebook page.
Tickets for this concert are $100 per car.
Tickets for all concerts are limited as the drive-in will be imposing 50% capacity on all three fields with one vehicle per each set of posts.
The drive-in will continue to adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local public health mandates.
Lisa Boaz, owner of the Big Mo, has previously said that she hopes they will be able to start screening movies again in July if Hollywood releases them.
"We've been telling (customers) that (we'll reopen) when it's safe and when Hollywood releases new movies," Boaz said. "We're keeping an eye on COVID-19 statistics… and waiting for them to stay down for a period of time."