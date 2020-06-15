The Big Mo drive-in theater in Monetta has found a saving grace in the music scene as its movie supply remains stunted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater will be one of 300 drive-ins across North America that will be showing an on-screen performance of country artist Garth Brooks from its drive-in Saturday, June 27.
The exclusive, family-friendly concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks via his website. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
The event will be produced by Encore Live.
Tickets for the Garth Brook's performance will go on sale Friday, June 19, and can be purchased at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705. Tickets are $100 a car.
Ticket for the Garth Brooks concert are limited, Boaz said, as the drive-in will be imposing 50% capacity on all three fields with one vehicle per each set of posts.
The Big Mo is asking for no more than six people per vehicle attend and for attendees to wear masks when every they are moving around the drive-in grounds and at the concession stands.
The performance will follow another scheduled on-screen show by Christian music artist TobyMac on June 23.
The concerts are a first for The Big Mo, said owner Lisa Boaz.
While she and her husband are nervous due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the performances are a good opportunity to test the waters of reopening when Hollywood begins releasing more films.
"People seem to be interested to come back out," Boaz said. "It's something new to try and see how it goes."
The Big Mo temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns on March 21 despite implementing various safety measures, including closing the playground.
Reopening will depend on the release of new movies, Boaz said, but also how well attendees abide by pandemic safety rules as well as the severity of the virus.
Tickets for the TobyMac performance can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. Prices vary from $65 to $175.