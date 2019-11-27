The mouthwatering smell of turkeys being grilled by volunteers in a parking lot off Newberry Street was a reminder Wednesday that Thanksgiving Day was about to arrive in Aiken.
Those turkeys will be served Thursday during Aiken’s free community Thanksgiving dinner, One Table, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Alley and on Newberry Street.
Also on the menu will be mashed potatoes, green beans, a variety of desserts and other food.
Entertainment will begin at 10:45 a.m.
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend.
Two additional events that are Thanksgiving traditions locally will be held Thursday.
The Aiken Land Conservancy’s Bloodies & Bagels is scheduled for 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the Aiken County Historical Museum.
For the Land Conservancy, the social gathering is considered to be more of a “friend raiser” than a fundraiser, because there is no charge for the Bloody Marys and bagels that are served.
While enjoying breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Land Conservancy’s members and learn more about the work they do to preserve undeveloped land in and around Aiken County and to protect Aiken’s trees.
Panera Bread will provide the bagels and cream cheese.
Even though the primary purpose of Bloodies & Bagels isn’t to raise money, the Land Conservancy will be accepting donations.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry St.
The Blessing of Hounds, set to begin at 11 a.m., will kick off the 2019-2020 hunting season for the Aiken Hounds, a group that has been around for more than 100 years.
The site of the ceremony will be Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods, which is approximately six-tenths of a mile from the forest’s South Boundary entrance.
The Rev. Grant Wiseman, rector of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, will officiate.
Drag hunts conducted by the Aiken Hounds in Hitchcock Woods will continue through mid-March of next year.
During a drag hunt, the foxhounds follow an artificially laid scent trail instead of chasing a fox. Horses and their riders also participate in the hunt.
No motorized vehicles will be allowed in Hitchcock Woods or beyond the South Boundary/Laurens Street intersection for the Blessing of the Hounds.
Spectators should not bring their dogs, which will distract the foxhounds.