Story Time in the Gardens, a cherished reading program that promotes literacy for the community’s youth, will begin its fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 1
Due to the risks of the coronavirus, all attendees over the age of 5 are required to wear a mask during the event and practice social distancing.
Story Time is free to attend and will be held on the grounds of Rye Patch, located at 100 Berrie Road, and will be held at 4 p.m. every Tuesday in September and October.
Snacks and drinks are welcome and parents can bring a lawn chair or blanket.
A free book will be given to each family in attendance at every reading session. Families are encouraged to bring used books from home to help stock the Little Free Library in Hopelands Gardens. The Little Free Library, installed in April 2017, is a free book exchange that further encourages the mission of Story Time.
In the case of inclement weather, Story Time will be canceled and resume the following week.
Attendees can check the City Channel 4 on Atlantic Broadband, the City of Aiken website, City of Aiken PRT social media accounts or download the City of Aiken Explorer app for instant notification of any changes. Attendees may also call the City of Aiken Rain Out Hotline at 803-643-4661.
For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks and Recreation 803-643-2161.