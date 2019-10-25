Get your pick of mountain apples – or some fresh apple dumplings and fried apple pies – this November at the 22nd annual Apple Fest at St. John's United Methodist Church on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken.
The annual event raises thousands of dollars for local causes and offers a chance for locals to get great deals on books, clothing and more.
The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and goes until 2 p.m. the same day.
"With the apples, you want to get here by 10, 10:30 or 11 at the latest," said Donna Walker, co-chair for the event, adding the apples are just off the trees.
The Apple Fest began in 1997. Prior to that, the church held a rummage sale for charity. In 1997, church members decided to have a specific theme and came up with apples, Walker said. The apples at the festival come from North Carolina.
Walker said the Apple Fest is a fun day for anyone who attends.
"For young people who are just starting out, there's always something in the Twice Loved Treasures that, wow, I mean, they can get for next to nothing, and there are lots of wonderful items that can be bought at that point," she said.
"Plus the silent auction is kind of an exciting thing. There's always very, very interesting things in that silent auction."
Walker said that Aiken being such a warm-hearted, giving community is a big part of Apple Fest.
"When I think of Aiken and the area, it's such a giving community and a loving community that people, they don't need a reason to come out," she said, "because they know that whatever they spend for whatever they get is going to people who are in need."
Each year, three charities receive the proceeds from the festival. This year, those charities will be the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, Tri-Development Center and the S.E.E.D. preschool program at St. John's.
A variety of items will be for sale at the event, again with all proceeds going to the three charities.
Food booths at the festival will include the apples, of course, plus frozen meals, a cafe, fried apple pies, apple dumplings and a bakery.
Other booths will include Bookworm Corner, Twice Loved Treasures, Secondhand Rose clothing, a silent auction, quilts and woodworks.
The Apple Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church at 104 Newberry St.