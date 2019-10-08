Calling all ghouls, goblins, and ghosts! Halloween is right around the corner, and all sorts of spookiness is happening around Aiken County to celebrate.
This roundup includes Halloween events happening around Aiken County in chronological order.
If your Halloween event is not listed, please email information to krackley@aikenstandard.com to be included.
Halloween Silent Disco
Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Alley Downtown Taproom, located at 214 The Alley S.W.
Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance at thealleydowntowntaproom.com. Costumes are not required, but strongly encouraged. For more information, call 803-226-0344.
Banksia After Dark: Spooky Tours
7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, located at 433 Newberry St. S.W.
Friday tours are for ages 21 and older. Saturday tours are for ages 12 and older. Tickets can be purchased at the museum's front desk. For more information, call 803-642-2015.
Community Trunk or Treat
4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the U.S. Army National Guard, located at 365 Bettis Academy Road
Local military families will host this trunk or treat event in Graniteville. There will also be a bounce house and costume contests. Trunk spaces are free. To donate candy to this event, send a message through the event's Facebook page.
Pumpkin Painting Party
5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Chick-fil-A, located at 202 East Gate Drive
In addition to crafting pumpkins for Halloween, those participating in this event can bring three new and unopened canned goods to be donated to the Golden Harvest Food Bank in exchange for a free kid's meal or free Chick-fil-A sandwich.
Aiken Civic Ballet's 'Dracula'
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Etherredge Center, located at 340 Scholar Loop
The annual performance of the Aiken Civic Ballet's "Dracula" returns to the Etherredge Center. To purchase tickets, visit usca.edu. Call 803-641-3305 for more information.
Beaux Arts Masquerade
7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, located at 122 Laurens St. S.W.
Tickets for this annual Aiken Center for the Arts fundraiser can be purchased at aikencenterforthearts.org. or over the phone at 803-641-9094. Funds go toward programs and outreach at the center. There will be dancing, food, drinks, and silent auctions. Two Pedego electric bikes will be given away in a raffle.
21st Annual Spooktacular and Trunk-or-Treat
5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Monetta Drive-in Theater (the Big Mo), located at 5822 Columbia Highway North
This family-friendly event will have trunk or treating and costume contests for individuals, groups, cars, and pets. Movies will be screened during this event, which will take place rain or shine. Admission fee is cash-only and must be paid for visitors 4-years-old and over. For more information, call 803-685-7949.
Trunk or Treat
5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Lions Field, 620 W. Buena Vista Ave., North Augusta
Trunk or treating held by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, in partnership with Second Providence Baptist Church.
Monster Mash
7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Municipal Building, located at 214 Park Ave. S.W.
A Halloween party that benefits United Way of Aiken County. There will be dancing, food, a cash bar, costume contests, and auctions. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information, call 803-648-8331.
Howl-O-Ween Parade and Costume Contest
6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken
Downtown Dog will host this annual parade of dogs decked out in their Halloween best. The grand prize for best costume includes free treats for one year.
Halloween Story Time
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Aiken County Public Library, located at 314 Chesterfield St. S.W.
Children and families can dress in costume and attend a short story time event, followed by trick-or-treating around the library. For more information, call 803-642-2020.
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the 400 block of Georgia Avenue in North Augusta
This annual North Augusta festival has music, food and craft vendors, amusement rides and other kid-friendly activities such as costume contests and face painting. Admission is free and leashed pets are welcome. For more information, visit jackolanternjubilee.com.
Aiken County Spooktacular
6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at at the Aiken County Recreation Center, located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway
This event is hosted by Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the Serenity Charity Club. There will be trunk or treating, a haunted house, and a costume contest. For more information, visit aikencountyprt.com.
City of Aiken Trunk or Treat
3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Citizens Park
Hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department in fields 1-5 at Citizens Park. There will be trunk or treating, carnival games, music, food and more. This event is for children 12 and younger. Admission is $1 per child. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Tim Behling at tbehling@cityofaikensc.gov or 803-642-7634.
Southeastern Witches Ball
6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rose Hill in Aiken, located at 221 Greenville St. N.W.
A new event by witches for witches. There will be music, a silent auction and dancing. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Hogwarts in Aiken
11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Etherredge Center, located at 340 Scholar Loop
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will perform a Harry Potter-themed concert with music from the movies. This event is family-friendly and costumes are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at aikensymphonyorchestra.com or by calling 803-220-7251.
Deadwood Manner
Begins 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 31, at 27 Deerwood Drive, Aiken
Jonathan Barton's haunted house reopens to the public for its 14th year. Admission is free, but donations of unopened canned goods for the Golden Harvest Food Bank are accepted. Candy will be handed out to children. There is also a small walk-through graveyard for those who do not wish to enter the haunted house.
Wagener-Salley High School Trunk or Treat
5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Wagener-Salley High School, located at 272 Main St. S., Wagener
Trunk or treating will take place in the school's gym parking lot. This event is for ages 13 and younger.
Gatewood Halloween
Thursday, Oct. 31, at Gatewood subdivision
Gatewood subdivision is a popular trick-or-treating site in Aiken. Police block off entrances, and parking is available at Citizens Park.
Trick or Treat with the Aiken County Visitor's Center
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, located at 133 Laurens St. N.W.
A Halloween event with candy, photos ops and crafts. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.
Midland Valley Trunk or Treat
6:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene, located at 3526 Jefferson Davis Highway
A community trunk or treat even hosted by Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene. Trunk or treating will take place on Mission Field; gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Halloween Candy Giveaway from Sheriff Hunt
3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, located at 420 Hampton Ave. N.E.
Employees at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office will be in costume distributing candy to children in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office. This event is for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or call 803-642-1761.
Trick or Treat at Aiken cultural center
4:30 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Center for African American History, Art and Culture, located at 120 York St. N.E.
Children in costume can trick-or-treat at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. Donations of candy for this event will be accepted Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Adults are encouraged to take part in a voter registration and education opportunity at this event, organized by the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP. For additional information, visit www.caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.
Trick or Treat at Rose Hill
5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Rose Hill in Aiken, located at 221 Greenville St. N.W.
On Halloween, children can trick or treat and take part in photo ops at Rose Hill in Aiken and The Stables Restaurant. For more information, call 803-648-1181 or visit the event's Facebook page.