The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant and the citizens of Whoville will come to life Thursday at the Aiken Community Theatre.
The ACT Youth Wing will present the 60-minute version of “Seussical the Musical” Feb. 20-29 on the ACT main stage.
The show, one of the most-performed shows in America, is the musical salute to the many Dr. Seuss characters from the books by famed children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, according to a news release from ACT.
Directed by JC Crider, the musical tells the story of a young boy who stumbles upon a lone red-and-white-striped hat, and its curious owner, the Cat in the Hat, who then introduces the boy to the wondrous world of Seuss.
“I think the first thing that drew me to this script was the familiarity with all of the characters. Parts of it are like seeing old friends from my childhood and great memories of being read to as a child,” Crider said of his desire to direct the show.
“Seussical” features a cast of 38 young actors and actresses who cover the major Dr. Seuss adventures of the most famous Dr. Seuss characters: Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, the citizens of Whoville and the Elephant Bird, among others.
“The most difficult part of directing this show is just trying to get in the mind of a child and how a child would see this show,” Crider said. “The colors, the shapes, the choreography, even the costumes and props – it is a great chance to think outside the norm, but it can be a little daunting to try to be different but still recognizable.”
The ACT production is an abbreviated version of the full-length Broadway musical. All of the action takes place in one 60-minute act, which makes the show ideal for young children who might have problems focusing on a full-length Broadway show, according to the release.
As a director, Crider has presided over preparations for adult and youth casts. He said there are some differences in working with young actors.
“Kids always seem to want to work hard,” Crider said. “They are seeking the attention and direction and even discipline that you have to provide them in a show. Some adults approach a show thinking I know how to do this, I don't need 'directing.'
“I have often found that kids are looking to make it right. Our job is to nudge them in the right direction, see how they develop it themselves and how they can make it real and natural. Audiences can spot a fake performance very easily. Kids' are just easier at making it look and feel natural.”
When he is not directing or doing other chores for ACT, Crider works at his fill-time career as a nurse.
“I am very lucky to be married to our choreographer for the show, Julia Crider, and together we have four children, Jace, Will, Todd and Becca," he said.
Want to go?
What: “Seussical the Musical, Jr.” presented by the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Aiken Community Theatre, 126 Newberry St. S.W., in the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets: $25 for adults; $20 for seniors; $15 for children and students; and $20 for active military. Call the box office for tickets or questions at 803-648-1438 or visit the website at aikencommunitytheatre.org.