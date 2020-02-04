The USC Aiken Cultural Series will presents Flex Ave, a contemporary, modern dance group that exhibits a unique style of dance called "flex dancing," at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Etherredge Center.
For tickets, visit www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.
"This show is something absolutely and completely new to Aiken," said Paul B. Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center, in a news release from the university. "I am thrilled to be able to bring such a talented and unique group of performers to Aiken as part of this year's Cultural Series.
"We hope that we're able to reach a broad swath of audience members who may not have ever set foot in our doors before and who may not know all of the wonderful cultural opportunities that we provide."
Members of this group of dancers, primarily from New York, all have a story to tell through the language of dance and movement. Flex dancing exhibits gliding, hat tricks, "bone breaking," animation and contortion.
"Flex Ave is a bridge between two worlds, the real and the surreal," said Reggie Regg Roc Gray, the group's director and choreographer. "Flex Ave allows the audience to peek into the world of a community that encourages individuality and expression through the lens of street culture and explores the human experience in the world today.
"The human experiences of loss, triumph, social injustices and the discovery of self are some of the themes explored within the dance. Flex Ave allows its pedestrians to peek into the future while re-imagining the now."
Crook believes that the group's commitment to raising awareness of social issues is as critical as their artistic talents and approach.
"Not only is the high-energy, post-modern and multi-talented company of dancers amazingly talented, but their social justice mission is one that I think it's important for us to highlight," he said. "With dancers who have created work that is deeply personal in response to contemporary events, I hope their performances really inspire and provoke our audiences to think and act far beyond the time they spend with us in the theater."
Flex Ave is presented in Aiken as a result of the expanding partnership between USCA and the Center African American for History Art and Culture. CAAHAC was instrumental in presenting well received performance of the Princely Players in December.
While local dancers, performers, history buffs, political junkies or artists will no doubt connect to the show, Crook advises that some of its content is mature in nature.
"Like all great art, this performance is inspired by weighty and serious current events. As such, it contains mature subject matter that may not be suitable for all audiences," he said.