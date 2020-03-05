The first day of the Books N' Things Fair brought in troves of people to find printed treasures and more Friday.
Attendees to the annual book sale stretched around the former Bargain Blowouts Furniture with boxes, bags, suitcases and even shopping carts to get their bulk of books.
The Books N' Things Fair, hosted by the Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women, has been held in Aiken for over 20 years and has brought in an expanding number of book lovers who come back each year no matter where the fair is held.
Novel attendees
With the books for sale being on a first-come, first-served basis, repeating attendees know to get to the fair early – very early.
Attendee Ted Darby was first in the endless line of book lovers and has been so for the past four years.
Darby accomplished such a feat by arriving at the fair at 4 a.m. despite the event starting at 9 a.m.
"The books are good, they always do a good job," Darby said. "I much prefer a book than technology. There's something that you can get from holding a book that you can't get out of an iPad."
Darby brings books back to the fair to be donated again when he doesn't need them or as he cleans out his house.
Jan Walbring and her husband, Doug Walbring, have attended the book fair for years, and they come back for the entire weekend. Doug even uses a vacation day at work to attend the fair.
"You never know what you're going to find in here," Doug said.
Jan and Doug both have instilled the value of books to their children, which Jan said they both learned themselves as children.
"When we were kids, we read because we didn't have what the kids had today," Jan said. "I love to curl up and hold my book, underline things and go back to it. I can't imagine a life without books. It takes you places you may never see, meet people you may never meet."
It takes a book fair
The Books N' Things Fair does more than give attendees a chance to find inexpensive copies of their favorite books.
The AAUW portions and donates the proceeds from the fair to USC Aiken and Aiken Tech scholarships, learning and GED programs, and more.
One such program the proceeds go to is Reach Out and Read, a statewide nonprofit organization that encourages read-aloud practices between parents and their children.
Volunteers in the organization will take gift baskets with children's books to hospitals for new mothers, said Terry Scott, a book fair volunteer.
Last year, the Books N' Things Fair garnered more than $60,000 in proceeds, a new record for the event.
The organization receives over 100,000 donated books from people in Aiken and needs a large facility in which to house them for the fair.
In the early years of the book fair, the event was held in people's houses, Martha Ebel, president of the American Association of University Women, said.
The fair is currently hosted in the former the Bargain Blowouts Furniture at 240 University Parkway, which on top of their front room hosts a massive storage warehouse for more books.
"We've been so fortunate," Ebel said. "This has been the best location we've ever had, and we've been here for two years."
Aiken Regional Medical Centers owns the structure and is allowing the Aiken branch to use it. However, the arrangement is temporary, and Ebel said she wasn't sure where the book fair will be held next year.
Book lovers can still attend the fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.