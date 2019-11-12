Tree decorators wanted.
The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants for its Third Annual Festival of Trees.
The decorated trees will be on display Thursday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Jan. 4.
The tree lightings for the Festival of Trees will be held Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.
Each December, local businesses and organizations decorate holiday trees and display them at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. Visitors vote on their favorite tree, with the winner receives a holiday-themed gift basket.
"Participation is a great way for businesses and groups to reach new audiences," according to a news release from the City of Aiken. "Last December alone, the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum had 2,500 visitors come through the door."
There is no cost to participate, but space is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To display a tree, register by Nov. 26 by contacting Hampton C. Wayt at hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.