It all started when Geoff and Shannon Ellis returned from New Zealand to lease the restaurant operation at The Willcox. While chatting with them one evening, Scott Ferguson (band leader, saxophone, vocals, trumpet, guitar) suggested he put together a quartet for jazz. It was agreed to have a one night "audition," and if it was successful, the weekly jazz would continue. It was a resounding success, and the resulting act, 4 Cats in the Doghouse, has performed every Thursday at The Willcox ever since.
The group has included many area musicians over the past 10 years. Scott Ferguson and George Sykes (bass) have been with the group continuously, but drummers have included Bud Pabst, Chris Church, Rick Hawkins and Edwin Hamilton.
The group has featured some great musical guest appearances over the years, including the late Skipp Pearson (S.C. Ambassador of Jazz), Fred Wesley (trombonist from the James Brown band and his own touring act), Lorretta Holloway of Belton SC (S.C.'s First Lady of Song), Wycliffe Gordon and many others.
Area musicians Rob Foster (saxophone professor at AU), Eric Hillman (trumpeter), Dennis DiSano, Courtland Saxon (saxophone), and Christopher Andrews (saxophone) have led the band at times when Ferguson was unavailable.
On the piano, David Brown was the original player, and is again today, but in intervening years we have featured Chris Mangelly, Buzz Clifford and Josef Patchen.
Anyway it'd be great if you'd cover the event in advance, it'll be Thursday December 19th, music from 7-9pm. Edwin Hamilton will join the group on drums to celebrate, and we've invited many of our guest players from the years to come sit in.
