The public is invited to attend an exhibition this weekend honoring members of the community profiled in the Aiken Standard's ongoing Sunday Best series.
The Sunday Best Exhibition will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W.
All of the residents profiled in Sunday Best articles have been invited to attend an honorary reception, and the event will feature a photography exhibit showcasing work from the Aiken Standard's newsroom staff.
The community is invited to attend to meet the profiled individuals and learn more about them and their stories.
“We’ve been overwhelmed at the way the community embraced the first year of the weekly Sunday Best section and look forward to many more years focusing on the Aiken’s philanthropy and unique society events,” said Rhonda Overbey, Aiken Standard publisher.
The Sunday Best series seeks to tell the life stories and accomplishments of local residents who have gone above and beyond in the realms of service, change, leadership and more.
From former community members to local celebrities, citizens profiled in Sunday Best articles have made a lasting impact on Aiken.
“Having the opportunity to celebrate with Aiken Standard's Sunday Best features feels like an honor," said Ciera Clingerman with Aiken Standard. "Their stories and positive impacts in our community are so inspiring. An afternoon of celebrating what they’ve done and how they continue to enhance the world around us is the very least our event staff can do for them."
Aiken Standard’s multimedia journalists will be in attendance at the Sunday Best Exhibition and have curated hundreds of local photos to display Sunday.
"Our local photographers will be at the Historical Museum to show their photos and discuss events surrounding them," Overbey said. "I’m honored to have this talented staff in Aiken, and I know attendees will be impressed with the published and unpublished photos on display at the event.”
The event is free and open to the public. A cash bar and appetizers will be available.
Want to Go?
What: Sunday Best Exhibition
When: Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Aiken County Historical Museum, located at 433 Newberry St. S.W.
To learn more about this event, visit the Sunday Best Exhibition Facebook page.