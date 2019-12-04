The Princely Players will chronicle the centuries-old struggle for freedom by Africans in America on Dec. 12 during the third concert in USC Aiken's 2019-2020 Etherredge Center Cultural Series.
Their performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Etherredge Center. Tickets are $20-$50 and are available at the box office, online at www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling 803-641-3305.
In the tradition of the early singers of the music of African American life, The Princely Players offer "evocative and stunning programs" on the enslavement and liberation of African Americans, according to a news release from the Etherredge Center.
"With song and poetry from the earliest sources of African American music in this country to the civil war and the civil rights movement, The Princely Players deliver performances with superb voices and exceptional stage presence," said Michael St. John, the Etherredge Center event coordinator and house manager.
The show culminates with the civil rights movement and includes challenges today that stand as examples of the power and dignity of the human spirit. The essence of this spirit is embodied in the music that was a part of the experience.
Songs of hope and the quest for freedom are found in the struggle to survive the difficult and de-humanizing trauma of slavery. The songs that make up the show were the galvanizing force in the struggle against what must have seemed impossible odds, according to the group's promotional materials.
"It's nice to have USC Aiken delve more into the history of African Americans in this country because some stories are not always told in full, but [they] should be told," said Teddy Palmer, an historical actor, reenactor and assistant technical director for the Etherredge Center.
The eight-member ensemble has performed its unique program of spirituals, work songs, hymns and songs of freedom at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Yale University, Ryman Auditorium, Little Rock's Festival of Religious Arts and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. The Princely Players have collaborated with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the Nashville Symphony, the Nashville Chamber Orchestra and the Nashville Ballet.
Members of the ensemble are sought after for workshops in the areas of American history, African American studies and choral studies, according to the release. The Princely Players have been featured on National Public Radio and the BBC and has been heard on the Smithsonian's Wade in the Water series and the Time-Life Civil War recordings.
"'Amazing Grace,' 'Steal Away,' 'Swing Low Sweet Chariot,' 'Go Down Moses' and 'Wade in the Water' are all testaments that still speak powerfully to us today," the performers said in a release.
"This performance will highlight how dynamic our culture is and bring to the stage an often overlooked genre of art and song," said Paul B. Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center.
Before their show as part of the Etherredge Center's Cultural Series, the Princely Players will appear at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, which has partnered with USCA and the Etherredge Center to make this show possible
From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, the performers will talk about their work and participate in an engaging and educational Q&A session, according to the release. Patrons of all ages, including children, are invited to attend this free event at the CAAHAC.
The Princely Players were founded in 1967 when the performers were students cast in a play at Cameron High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Following graduation, they pursued their professional careers and reunited for their class reunion in 1968. The Princely Players is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.
The purposes of the group are to foster and develop a popular appreciation of the Negro spiritual and African American history and culture, according to the release. Additionally, they aim to encourage young people to develop their creative expression and "to awaken the sleeping talents which they possess, in order to bring forth a more perfect love of themselves."
"We have the privilege of partnering with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, South Arts, and the National Endowment of the Arts to bring this production to our stage," Crook said.