Throughout December families visited Hopelands Gardens to walk the brick pathways beneath tunnels of sprawling oaks lit by thousands of Christmas lights. The gardens' annual display, Christmas in Hopelands, is a popular attraction in Aiken.

On Tuesday, volunteers arrived early in the blustery morning weather to help take down those lights and displays, solidifying the end of the holidays. The City of Aiken previously requested volunteers to help take down the display.

The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands, a walk-through exhibit featuring more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays, welcomed 17,782 visitors in 2019, said Recreation Program Coordinator Amber Coffey in December.

Debra Rood was one of the volunteers helping to take down the lights Tuesday. She walked along the pathways removing bulbs from strings of lights and dropped them in her collection bag.

"(I volunteered) because I enjoy coming out and looking at the lights at night," Rood said. "I figure, if I'm going to enjoy them, I might just as well help."

Rood retired two years ago and is searching for ways to volunteer with the community – hence why she was at Hopelands collecting lights on Tuesday.

She said she is most looking forward to "sightseeing" around the state this year.

Nancy Moseley was also gathering light bulbs from the displays.

"It needed to be done, and I had the time," Moseley said.

In 2020, Moseley is looking forward to "enjoying life" and seeks to help people whenever she can.

Mike and Maxine Lundy moved to Aiken from Virginia at the end of October last year. They decided to help bring the lights down without even seeing the display during Christmastime, on account of them returning to Virginia for the holiday.

"My wife was over here and she volunteered, and she asked me if I wanted to do it," Mike Lundy said. "I said, 'I'll help.'"

The couple said they miss Virginia, but they're happy to be in Aiken.

"We love it," Maxine Lundy said. "We're homesick, but we love it."