As the USC Aiken campus comes back to life this fall, so will the Etherredge Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.
A variety of concerts, plays and performances will be held at the center throughout the rest of the year.
“We like to think of the Etherredge Center as a hub for the fine and performing arts on our campus, in our community, and in our region," said Etherredge Center Executive Director Paul Crook.
Crook will be directing "A Midsummer Night's Dream," one of the plays being performed at the center this fall.
“We offer a unique blend of educational and professional performances and presentations that not only entertain our audiences but serve as a hands-on, practical learning environment for students," Crook said.
Upcoming events for autumn at the Etherredge Center
Fine Arts Series
Sept. 28 — Student Juries Exhibit
Oct. 2 — Jay Jacobs
Oct. 11 — Cecil Williams
Nov. 10 — Micah Cash
Nov. 22 — Graduating Senior Exhibition
Instrumental Studies and Performing Arts
Sept. 24 — Aiken Concert Band at 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 — USC Aiken Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 — Zachary Bond performance at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 — Oswald Writer’s Series at 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 — USC Aiken Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m
Nov. 25 — Chamber Ensemble Recital at 7:30 p.m.
University Theater Plays
Nov. 1-2 — "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at 7:30 p.m.
Cultural
Oct. 22 — Four Tops (Cultural Series kickoff)