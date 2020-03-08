Art runs in the family.
The Staley family exhibit, "Introspection: One Family, Three Artists," displays the work of a mother, father and daughter – all artist educators. The exhibit, featured in the Main Gallery at the Aiken Center for the Arts, will be on display through March 20.
“It’s a great family that have had a positive impact on our state, and we are thrilled that they are here in Aiken," said Caroline Gwinn, Aiken Center for the Arts executive director. “Their impact within education has been tremendous. Their ability to encourage and promote the arts in South Carolina is wonderful, and so we wanted to share that here.”
The exhibit features the combined artworks of mother Bretta Staley, father Alvin Staley and daughter Kizzi Staley Gibson.
Bretta and Alvin Staley visited Aiken from Orangeburg to give a presentation about their artwork. Alvin Staley shared insight on what is the most challenging aspect of being an artist and reveals the heart of why an artist creates.
“The greatest challenge of all is probably finances," he said. “Creating art is very expensive, but if you’re going to do it, you do it because you know what you’re doing is from the heart. It’s your calling. You deal with the expenses later.”
Alvin shared his remedy to his financial dilemma that one of his professors proposed to him.
“I had a professor that told me, ‘Alvin if you want to keep making art, you better find something reliable like teaching. Teach and then make your art.’ And I thought, ‘He’s right, because sales come slim and in between.' You don’t make many sales. But if you have a steady income like teaching, you can work, buy art materials and still make art.”
Alvin met his wife Bretta in an art classroom at Claflin University. Bretta Staley has been inspired from childhood to become an artist. Being one of 11 children, her mother would entertain them with art, not TV.
“When we met, Alvin was an inspiration to me whether he knew it or not," Bretta said. "I always wanted to be more like him as far as developing my artwork."
That love and passion for art has trickled down to their children.
“For our daughter, Kizzi, she didn’t have much of a choice,” Alvin said. “Our daughter is an ‘artist teacher.’ I always emphasize that it’s not enough to be an art teacher. We must be artist teachers. Artists first, teachers second. You must have a passion for what you do. Our son is also an artist. He’s a photographer. He’s into science, but he’s a very good photographer.”
The Staleys have inspired their children as well as the students they have taught over the years. The Staleys also made an impact on students at East Aiken School of the Arts.
Tracy Seconi, Aiken Center for the Arts program director, said students from East Aiken School of the Arts viewed the exhibit in February as part of a tour of the arts center.
“This tour was two hours,” Seconi said. “One hour was devoted to the exhibit where the students explored several pieces of art chosen by the art center. They made observations and interpretations of what they felt the art represented. We talked about icons and symbolism, diversity and acceptance, the stories behind the art, what mediums the artist used.”
The East Aiken students also read a short folk tale by Bretta Staley, who is also an author/illustrator.
“Her book includes illustrations of the 14 members of her family, and they all have different skin tones," Seconi said. "This inspired the project for the fourth graders' 'Shades of Me' project, in which the students had a lesson in self-portraits and then they mixed their unique skin tone shade and colored in their portraits.”
The family of artists is known to be open and often shares commentary on their artwork with the community. The Staley family will give a free lecture at 10 a.m. March 18 at the Arts center. Contact the Aiken Center for the Arts for the details.
“We feel like the Staleys, as a family, are such major contributors to the art scene in South Carolina," Gwinn said. "Not only as individual artists but collectively. The whole family, together, has had a positive ripple effect in our state.”
The Staley family tree of artists continues to grow.
“We have a granddaughter that is 11 years old,” Bretta Staley said. “She’s been around art all her life and maybe that’s been her inspiration, but I believe it’s in her genes. She creates this beautiful artwork. We hope the next exhibit that we are a part of, it will be all four of us. Three generations.”
Alvin and Bretta have themes in their artwork they have individually developed over the past 30 years. They jointly offer a word of advice to artists embarking on the journey of this craft.
“Never ever stop creating, and never give up,” Alvin Staley said. “I don’t care what comes your way. Don’t let 'quit' be in your vocabulary.”
Bretta Staley chimed in, “and just continue to create works of art that glorifies God first of all and then yourself.”