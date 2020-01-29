The founding of the town of Salley and the Thompson family will be the subject of an exhibit opening this weekend at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
The opening program for “Salley and The Thompson Family Historical Exhibit” will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the museum at 433 Newberry St. S.W. The reception, which is free, will include traditional food dishes from the time periods of slavery, the Civil War and post-Reconstruction, which include family traditions. A raffle giveaway will be held.
Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., the founder of Renaissance Genealogy & Publications LLC, is the guest curator for the exhibit.
The exhibit will feature the stories from Curry's book, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960).” The book won the 2019 International Book Award in the nonfiction category (genealogy) from the African American Historical and Genealogical Society, according to a news releases from the museum.
The book is the first of several volumes that chronicle the genealogical diversity of the Thompson family. “From the bowels of the 'Skillet' Community of Salley, South Carolina, this book chronicles the reflections and experiences of relatives that intersect the common themes of African American history as well as themes of civic engagement, tragedy and achievement,” according to the release.
The exhibit will feature specific topics as follows:
• The founding of Salley.
• The story of the Middle Passage, which involved Phyliss Corley.
• The circumstances that involved Milledge Thompson purchasing his freedom during slavery.
• The story of Lavinia C. Thompson, who served as an enslaved cook in the Confederate Army, and relatives Joshua and Queen T. Corley who experienced the trials of sharecropping life in rural Aiken County.
A brief history of Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church and its connection to the Thompson Family also will be featured.
The exhibit will include several artifacts: slave shackles that restrained enslaved Africans aboard the ships crossing the Atlantic Ocean during the Middle Passage; the types of cookware that were used by military camp cooks during the Civil War; the types of food cooked by military camp cooks and eaten by soldiers during the Civil War; and relics used by sharecroppers who picked cotton and pictures that illustrate the trials of African American sharecroppers during the Jim Crow era.
Several organizations that have loaned artifacts for the exhibit include the Aiken County Historical Museum, the South Carolina Cotton Museum in Bishopville and the Museum & Library of Confederate Museum in Greenville, South Carolina.
For more information, contact Curry, the exhibit coordinator, at 803-404-2117 or renaissancegenpubllc@gmail.com, or contact the Aiken County Historical Museum at 803-642-2015.