"Crawl" NEW
Trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane, a young Florida woman and her father are menaced by alligators. With Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. Written by Michael Rasmussen, Shawn Rasmussen. Directed by Alexandre Aja. (1:27) R.
"Stuber" NEW
A mild-mannered Uber driver is pressed into service by a gruff undercover cop in pursuit of a violent criminal. With Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan. Written by Tripper Clancy. Directed by Michael Dowse. (1:33) R.
“Midsommar”
A young American tourist couple are drawn into the darker aspects of a pagan festival in rural Sweden. With Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgran. Written and directed by Ari Aster. In English and Swedish with English subtitles. (1:40) R.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home”
The young web slinger’s trip to Europe with his school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and some elemental creatures. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal. Written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers; based on the comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Directed by Jon Watts. (2:08) PG-13.
"Yesterday"
A struggling English musician awakens after an accident to a new reality in which The Beatles never existed and their song catalog is free for him to use as his own. With Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. Written by Jack Barth and Richard Curtis. Directed by Danny Boyle. (1:52) PG-13
“Annabelle Comes Home”
The deadly doll wreaks horror on the family of demonologists in this franchise entry. With Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. Written by Gary Dauberman; story by Dauberman, James Wan, based on characters created by Dauberman. Directed by Dauberman. (1:46) R.
"Secret Life of Pets 2"
A sequel to the computer-animated comedy reveals more of the antics our animal companions get up to when we’re not around. With the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet. Written by Brian Lynch. Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan Del Val. (1:26) PG.
“Toy Story 4”
The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar’s beloved computer-animated franchise. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. (1:40) G.