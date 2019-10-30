“Arctic Dogs” NEW
An Arctic fox who dreams of becoming a canine courier uncovers a villainous walrus’ dastardly plot in this animated tale. With the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston. Written by Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Matthew Lyon, Bryan Thompson, Aaron Woodley. Directed by Woodley. (1:33) PG.
“Harriet” NEW
Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons; story by Howard. Directed by Lemmons. (2:05) PG-13.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” NEW
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are baack in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Screenplay by David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Billy Ray; story by Goyer, Rhodes, James Cameron, Charles H. Eglee, Josh Friedman; based on characters created by Cameron, Gale Anne Hurd. Directed by Tim Miller. (2:08) R.
“Countdown”
A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec. (1:30) PG-13.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue; story by Woolverton. Directed by Joachim Ronning. (1:58) PG.
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (1:33) R.
“The Addams Family”
Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara. Written by Matt Lieberman, Pamela Pettler; story by Lieberman. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. (1:45) PG.
“Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.
“Abominable”
Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (1:32) PG-13.