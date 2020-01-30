"Gretel & Hansel" NEW
A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. With Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige and Jessica De Gouw. Written by Rob Hayes. Directed by Oz Perkins. (1:27) PG-13
"The Rhythm Section" NEW
A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. With Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Written by Mark Burnell. Directed by Reed Morano. (1:49) R
"The Gentlemen" NEW
An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. With Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Written by Guy Ritchie. Directed by Ritchie. (1:43) R
"The Turning"
A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw." With Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard and Brooklyn Prince. Written by Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes. Directed by Floria Sigismondi. (1:35) PG-13
"Bad Boys for Life"
The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. With Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens. Written by Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. (2:03) R
"Dolittle"
A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. With Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen. Written by Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Hugh Lofting, Doug Mand and Thomas Shepherd. Directed by Gaghan. (1:41) PG
"1917"
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. With Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays. Written by Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Directed by Mendes. (1:59) R
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (1:54) PG-13