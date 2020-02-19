"Brahms: The Boy II" NEW
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. With Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman and Christopher Convery. Written by Stacey Menear. Directed by William Brent Bell. (1:26) PG-13
"Call of the Wild" NEW
A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. With Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens and Bradley Whitford. Written by Michael Green, based on the novel by Jack London. Directed by Chris Sanders. (1:45) PG
"Fantasy Island"
A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort. With Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday and Michael Rooker. Written by Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach and Jeff Wadlow. Directed by Wadlow. (1:50) PG-13
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Written by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (1:39) PG
"The Photograph"
A series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present. With LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae and Chelsea Peretti. Written by Stella Maghie. Directed by Meghie. (1:46) PG-13
"Birds of Prey"
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. With Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Written by Christina Hodson. Directed by Cathy Yan. (1:49) R
"Bad Boys for Life"
The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. With Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens. Written by Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. (2:03) R
"Dolittle"
A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. With Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen. Written by Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Hugh Lofting, Doug Mand and Thomas Shepherd. Directed by Gaghan. (1:41) PG
"1917"
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. With Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays. Written by Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Directed by Mendes. (1:59) R
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (1:54) PG-13