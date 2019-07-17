"The Lion King" NEW
The young Simba has a series of adventures on the way to claiming his birthright in this computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated Disney musical. With the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones. Written by Jeff Nathanson. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:58) PG.
"Crawl"
Trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane, a young Florida woman and her father are menaced by alligators. With Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. Written by Michael Rasmussen, Shawn Rasmussen. Directed by Alexandre Aja. (1:27) R.
"Stuber"
A mild-mannered Uber driver is pressed into service by a gruff undercover cop in pursuit of a violent criminal. With Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan. Written by Tripper Clancy. Directed by Michael Dowse. (1:33) R.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home”
The young web slinger’s trip to Europe with his school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and some elemental creatures. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal. Written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers; based on the comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Directed by Jon Watts. (2:08) PG-13.
"Yesterday"
A struggling English musician awakens after an accident to a new reality in which The Beatles never existed and their song catalog is free for him to use as his own. With Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. Written by Jack Barth and Richard Curtis. Directed by Danny Boyle. (1:52) PG-13
“Annabelle Comes Home”
The deadly doll wreaks horror on the family of demonologists in this franchise entry. With Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. Written by Gary Dauberman; story by Dauberman, James Wan, based on characters created by Dauberman. Directed by Dauberman. (1:46) R.
“Toy Story 4”
The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar’s beloved computer-animated franchise. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. (1:40) G.
"Aladdin"
Live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated musical based on the timeless fantasy tale about a charming thief, a beautiful princess and a big blue genie. With Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen. Written by John August, Guy Ritchie. Directed by Ritchie. (2:08) PG.