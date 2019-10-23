“Countdown” NEW
A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec. (1:30) PG-13.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue; story by Woolverton. Directed by Joachim Ronning. (1:58) PG.
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (1:33) R.
“Gemini Man”
Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Written by David Benioff, Darren Lemke, Billy Ray; story by Benioff, Lemke. (1:57) PG-13.
“The Addams Family”
Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara. Written by Matt Lieberman, Pamela Pettler; story by Lieberman. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. (1:45) PG.
“Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.
“Abominable”
Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (1:32) PG-13.
“Downton Abbey”
The Crawleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit in this big-screen adaptation of the beloved British TV series. With Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Matthew Goode. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. (2:02) PG.