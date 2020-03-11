"Bloodshot" NEW
Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. With Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Vin Diesel and Guy Pearce. Written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. Directed by Dave Wilson. (1:49) PG-13
"I Still Believe" NEW
The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. With Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh and Gary Sinise. Written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin. (1:55) PG
"The Hunt" NEW
Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen – for a very specific purpose – The Hunt. With Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Ethan Suplee and Emma Roberts. Written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Directed by Craig Zobel. (1:29) R
"The Way Back"
Jack Cunningham was a high school basketball phenom who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption. With Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal and Janina Gavankar. Written by Brad Ingelsby and Gavin O'Connor. Directed by O'Connor. (1:48) R
"Onward"
Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. With Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger and Octavia Spencer. Written by Dan Scanlon and Jason Headley. Directed by Scanlon. (1:43) PG
"The Invisible Man"
When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. With Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Elizabeth Moss. Written by Leigh Whannell based on the novel by H.G. Wells. Directed by Whannell. (2:04) R
"Call of the Wild"
A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. With Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens and Bradley Whitford. Written by Michael Green, based on the novel by Jack London. Directed by Chris Sanders. (1:45) PG
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Written by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (1:39) PG