“Knives Out”
Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (2:10) PG-13.
“Queen & Slim”
An African American couple on their first date become fugitives after a traffic stop gone tragically wrong. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, Flea, John Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. Written by Lena Waithe; story by James Frey, Waithe. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. (2:12) R.
“21 Bridges”
“Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective leading a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. With Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons. Written by Adam Mervis, Matthew Michael Carnahan; story by Mervis. Directed by Brian Kirk. (1:39) R.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children’s TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster; inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. (1:48) PG.
“Frozen II”
Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (1:43) PG.
“Ford v Ferrari”
Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (2:32) PG-13.
“Midway”
The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. (2:18) PG-13