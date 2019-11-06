“Doctor Sleep” NEW
Forty years after the events of “The Shining,” the now-grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to battle dark forces. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. Warner Bros.
“Last Christmas” NEW
In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, story by Thompson, Greg Wise. Directed by Paul Feig. Universal
“Midway” NEW
The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. Lionsgate
"Playing With Fire” NEW
Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. Paramount
“Harriet”
Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons; story by Howard. Directed by Lemmons. (2:05) PG-13.
“Terminator: Dark Fate”
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Screenplay by David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Billy Ray; story by Goyer, Rhodes, James Cameron, Charles H. Eglee, Josh Friedman; based on characters created by Cameron, Gale Anne Hurd. Directed by Tim Miller. (2:08) R.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue; story by Woolverton. Directed by Joachim Ronning. (1:58) PG.
“Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.
“Countdown”
A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec. (1:30) PG-13.
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (1:33) R.