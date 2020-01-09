"1917" NEW
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. With Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays. Written by Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Directed by Mendes. (1:59) R
"Just Mercy" NEW
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. With Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Written by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Directed by Cretton. (2:16) PG-13.
"Like a Boss" NEW
Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle. With Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek. Written by Sam Pitman, Adam Cole-Kelly and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Directed by Miguel Arteta. (1:23) R
"The Grudge"
A detective (Andrea Riseborough) fights to get to the bottom of a grizzly murder of a family in a home that might be under an evil curse that could next target her. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. (1:34) R
"Little Women"
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet. Based on the novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott. Written by Greta Gerwig, Alcott. Directed by Gerwig. (2:15) PG
"Spies in Disguise"
When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. With Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith. Written by Brad Copeland, Lloyd Taylor. Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane. (1:42) PG
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd. Written by Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams. Directed by Abrams. (2:22) PG-13
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (1:54) PG-13.