“Spider-Man: Far from Home Extended Cut” NEW
The young web slinger’s trip to Europe with his school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and some elemental creatures. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal. Written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers; based on the comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Directed by Jon Watts. (2:08) PG-13.
“Angel Has Fallen”
Gerard Butler’s Secret Service agent returns, this time framed for the attempted assassination of the president. With Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston. Written by Matt Cook, Robert Mark Kamen, Ric Roman Waugh; based on a story and characters created by Creighton Rothenberger, Kate Benedikt. Directed by Waugh. (2:00) R.
“Ready or Not”
A new bride is forced by her eccentric in-laws to play a twisted and deadly game. With Samara Weaving, Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell. Written by Guy Busick, Ryan Murphy. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. (1:35) R.
“Good Boys”
Bad decisions lead a trio of sixth-graders down a comical path of age-inappropriate misadventures. With Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte. Written by Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky. Directed by Stupnitsky. (1:32) R.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2”
The irritable avians of the popular game app return in this animated sequel. Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj. Written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, Jonathon E. Stewart. Directed by Thurop Van Orman. (1:36) PG.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”
Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true. With Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint. Written by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman; story by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan; based on the series by Alvin Schwartz. Directed by André Ovredal. (1:51) PG-13.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grudgingly team to battle a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist wielding a bio threat in this globe-spanning spinoff of the speed-fueled action series. With Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren. Written by Chris Morgan, Drew Pearce; story by Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by David Leitch. (2:14) PG-13.
"The Lion King"
The young Simba has a series of adventures on the way to claiming his birthright in this computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated Disney musical. With the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones. Written by Jeff Nathanson. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:58) PG.
“Toy Story 4”
The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar’s beloved computer-animated franchise. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. (1:40) G.
"Secret Life of Pets 2"
A sequel to the computer-animated comedy reveals more of the antics our animal companions get up to when we’re not around. With the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet. Written by Brian Lynch. Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan Del Val. (1:26) PG.
"Aladdin"
Live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated musical based on the timeless fantasy tale about a charming thief, a beautiful princess and a big blue genie. With Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen. Written by John August, Guy Ritchie. Directed by Ritchie. (2:08) PG.
"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"
The super-assassin played by Keanu Reeves is back, pursued by other hired killers looking to collect a $14 million bounty. With Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane. Written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, Marc Abrams; story by Kolstad. Directed by Chad Stahelski. (2:10) R.