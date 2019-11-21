“Frozen II” NEW
Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (1:43) PG.
“21 Bridges” NEW
“Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective leading a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. With Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons. Written by Adam Mervis, Matthew Michael Carnahan; story by Mervis. Directed by Brian Kirk. (1:39) R.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” NEW
Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children’s TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster; inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. (1:48) PG.
“Charlie’s Angels”
Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the titular trio in writer-director-co-star Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the action franchise based on the 1970s TV series. With Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart. Story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, David Auburn. (1:59) PG-13.
“Ford v Ferrari”
Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (2:32) PG-13.
“Midway”
The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. (2:18) PG-13
"Playing With Fire”
Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. (1:36) PG
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue; story by Woolverton. Directed by Joachim Ronning. (1:58) PG.
“Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.