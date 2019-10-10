“Gemini Man” NEW
Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Written by David Benioff, Darren Lemke, Billy Ray; story by Benioff, Lemke. (1:57) PG-13.
“The Addams Family” NEW
Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara. Written by Matt Lieberman, Pamela Pettler; story by Lieberman. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. (1:45) PG.
“Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.
“Abominable”
Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (1:32) PG-13.
“Judy”
Renée Zellweger portrays Judy Garland during the legendary entertainer’s run of sold-out stage shows in 1968 London. With Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Written by Tom Edge; based on a play by Peter Quilter. Directed by Rupert Goold. (1:58) NR.
“Downton Abbey”
The Crawleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit in this big-screen adaptation of the beloved British TV series. With Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Matthew Goode. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. (2:02) PG.
“It Chapter Two”
It’s 27 years later and the evil returns to Derry, Maine. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Written by Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Andy Muschietti. (2:49) R.
"Overcomer"
High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town's largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life. With Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Aryn Wright-Thompson and Priscilla C. Shirer. Written by Alex Kendrick, Stephen Kendrick. Directed by Alex Kendrick. (1:59) PG.
“Ad Astra"
Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Written by James Gray, Ethan Gross. Directed by Gray. (2:02) PG-13.