"Little Women" NEW
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet. Based on the novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott. Written by Greta Gerwig, Alcott. Directed by Gerwig. (2:15) PG
"Spies in Disguise" NEW
When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. With Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith. Written by Brad Copeland, Lloyd Taylor. Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane. (1:42) PG
"Uncut Gems" NEW
A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. With Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett. Written by Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie. Directed by Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie.
"Cats"
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. With Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench. Based on the poetry collection "Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot. Written by Lee Hall, Tom Hooper, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Hooper. (2:00) PG.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd. Written by Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams. Directed by Abrams. (2:22) PG-13
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (1:54) PG-13.
“Frozen II”
Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (1:43) PG.