“It Chapter Two” NEW
It’s 27 years later and the evil returns to Derry, Maine. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Written by Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Andy Muschietti. (2:49) R.
“Angel Has Fallen”
Gerard Butler’s Secret Service agent returns, this time framed for the attempted assassination of the president. With Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston. Written by Matt Cook, Robert Mark Kamen, Ric Roman Waugh; based on a story and characters created by Creighton Rothenberger, Kate Benedikt. Directed by Waugh. (2:00) R.
“Ready or Not”
A new bride is forced by her eccentric in-laws to play a twisted and deadly game. With Samara Weaving, Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell. Written by Guy Busick, Ryan Murphy. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. (1:35) R.
“Good Boys”
Bad decisions lead a trio of sixth-graders down a comical path of age-inappropriate misadventures. With Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte. Written by Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky. Directed by Stupnitsky. (1:32) R.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”
Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true. With Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint. Written by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman; story by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan; based on the series by Alvin Schwartz. Directed by André Ovredal. (1:51) PG-13.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grudgingly team to battle a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist wielding a bio threat in this globe-spanning spinoff of the speed-fueled action series. With Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren. Written by Chris Morgan, Drew Pearce; story by Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by David Leitch. (2:14) PG-13.
"The Lion King"
The young Simba has a series of adventures on the way to claiming his birthright in this computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated Disney musical. With the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones. Written by Jeff Nathanson. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:58) PG.