"Cats" NEW
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. With Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench. Based on the poetry collection "Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot. Written by Lee Hall, Tom Hooper, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Hooper. (2:00) PG.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" NEW
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd. Written by Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams. Directed by Abrams. (2:22) PG-13
“Black Christmas”
Update of the 1974 holiday horror classic about sorority sisters stalked by a masked killer. With Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Cary Elwes. Written by Sophia Takal, April Wolfe. Directed by Takal. (1:38) PG-13.
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (1:54) PG-13.
“Knives Out”
Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (2:10) PG-13.
“Frozen II”
Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (1:43) PG.
“Ford v Ferrari”
Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (2:32) PG-13.