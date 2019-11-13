“Charlie’s Angels” NEW
Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the titular trio in writer-director-co-star Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the action franchise based on the 1970s TV series. With Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart. Story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, David Auburn. (1:59) PG-13.
“Ford v Ferrari” NEW
Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (2:32) PG-13.
“The Good Liar” NEW
Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren square off as an elegant if elderly grifter and his not-so-easy mark in this suspense thriller. With Russell Tovey, Jim Carter. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Nicholas Searle. Directed by Bill Condon. (1:49) R.
“Doctor Sleep”
Forty years after the events of “The Shining,” the now-grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to battle dark forces. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. (2:31) R
“Last Christmas”
In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, story by Thompson, Greg Wise. Directed by Paul Feig. (1:42) PG-13
“Midway”
The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. (2:18) PG-13
"Playing With Fire”
Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. (1:36) PG
“Harriet”
Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons; story by Howard. Directed by Lemmons. (2:05) PG-13.
“Countdown”
A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec. (1:30) PG-13.
“Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.
“Terminator: Dark Fate”
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Screenplay by David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Billy Ray; story by Goyer, Rhodes, James Cameron, Charles H. Eglee, Josh Friedman; based on characters created by Cameron, Gale Anne Hurd. Directed by Tim Miller. (2:08) R.