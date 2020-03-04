"Onward" NEW
Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. With Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger and Octavia Spencer. Written by Dan Scanlon and Jason Headley. Directed by Scanlon. (1:43) PG
"The Invisible Man"
When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. With Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Elizabeth Moss. Written by Leigh Whannell based on the novel by H.G. Wells. Directed by Whannell. (2:04) R
"Brahms: The Boy II"
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. With Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman and Christopher Convery. Written by Stacey Menear. Directed by William Brent Bell. (1:26) PG-13
"Call of the Wild"
A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. With Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens and Bradley Whitford. Written by Michael Green, based on the novel by Jack London. Directed by Chris Sanders. (1:45) PG
"Fantasy Island"
A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort. With Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday and Michael Rooker. Written by Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach and Jeff Wadlow. Directed by Wadlow. (1:50) PG-13
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Written by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (1:39) PG
"The Photograph"
A series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present. With LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae and Chelsea Peretti. Written by Stella Maghie. Directed by Meghie. (1:46) PG-13
"The Gentlemen"
An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. With Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Written by Guy Ritchie. Directed by Ritchie. (1:43) R
"Bad Boys for Life"
The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. With Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens. Written by Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. (2:03) R