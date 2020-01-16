Young, aspiring opera singers from the United States, Canada and China will perform auditions Jan. 25 in Columbia before three judges provided by the Metropolitan Opera Company of New York City.
The auditions will begin at 10 a.m. in the Wright-Spears Center for the Arts at Columbia College at 1301 Columbia College Drive in Columbia. The auditions are free and open to the public.
The Metropolitan Opera Auditions are held around the country annually to discover new talent and potential opera stars of the future, according to a news release about the auditions. Many of today’s outstanding divas and opera singers began their careers with the auditions, including Jessye Norman, an Augusta native, and Frederica van Stade, who has family ties to Aiken's Winter Colony. Other winners include Deborah Voight and Renee Flemming.
“If you enjoy opera or would be interested in experiencing what opera really is, this is your chance to hear amazing young voices perform opera’s greatest hits,” according to the release.
At the audition in Columbia, the judges will choose which singers will go on to perform at the Regional Auditions in Atlanta. Each winning singer will be awarded $1,200.
The winner in Atlanta will receive around $7,000 in award money and then will be provided with intensive training at the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York before the semi-final concert and the Grand National Finals.
The Grand National Finals will be held in the Metropolitan Opera House in New York in April before a sold-out house with the full Metropolitan Opera orchestra accompanying the singers. Each Grand National winner will be awarded $15,000 and the chance of a career as an opera singer.
On Jan. 24, the South Carolina District of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions will host its supporters at Opera and Old Lace, a “beautiful” wine buffet dinner at the Lace House in the Governor’s Mansion Complex on Richland Street in Columbia, according to the release.
The event will feature “great food and wine,” and guests can meet the judges provided by the Metropolitan Opera Company.
The cost is $75 per person or $125 per couple. All proceeds from Opera and Old Lace will support the South Carolina Auditions.
For reservations, call Bettie or Van Edwards at 803-787-0287 or send an email to bettieedwards@yahoo.com.