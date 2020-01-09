Interfaith Harmony Month is still offering a wide range of events in Aiken to attend throughout January.
Interfaith Harmony Month celebrates cultural and religious diversity while also giving individuals the chance to learn about different customs, practices and tolerance.
A "Human Library" will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Aiken County Public Library. Participants of this event will be able to "check out a person" from a spectrum of faiths and ask them questions in a one-on-one setting. The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m.
The USC Aiken Student Activities Center will host a "500 Years of Islam in America" lecture Jan. 15 beginning at 4 p.m.
A Family History Workshop will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Latter Day Saints at 803-649-0814 for additional location information.
Aiken Interfaith Partners member Judith Evans will speak at the Memoirs of a Holocaust Survivor event on Jan. 21. This event will be held at the USCA Student Activities Center from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
An Interfaith Open Houses of Aiken will give visitors a chance to explore different places of worship in Aiken on Jan. 25.
Visitors can stop in any of the following places from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Old St. Mary's, for a tour of the facilities and learn about their historical contexts and religious services:
- Adath Yeshurun Synagogue
- Old St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church
- St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church
Visitors may visit Old St. Mary's from 1 to 4 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public.