Big names in country music will be coming to the CSRA in November for the 21st annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull concert.
Runaway June, Rodney Atkins and CMA New Artist of the Year Luke Combs will perform at the James Brown Arena in Augusta on Monday, Nov. 18.
“We are thrilled to announce the line-up for the 21st Annual KICKS 99 Guitar Pull," said Kent Dunn, Beasley Media Group VP/GM, in a press release. "Every Guitar Pull is exceptional, however, this year will be one of the biggest and best line-ups we’ve had in Guitar Pull history."
Tickets for the Guitar Pull will go on sale Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. for $40 per ticket. There is a four-ticket purchase limit.
This concert will benefit United Way, a nonprofit that provides support to families in the CSRA. According to the Kicks 99 press release, the concert is the largest single donation event of the year that United Way receives.
Tickets will also be given away at Guitar Pull ticket stops. The ticket stop schedule will be announced online at kicks99.com. Tickets will also be given away on-air at radio station Kicks 99.5.
More details about the concert will be released soon, according to the Guitar Pull website.
To purchase tickets, go to aectix.com or call 877-428-4849.
For more info about the concert, call the James Brown Arena at 706-722-3521.