USC Aiken's recently launched Carolina Series features Michael Jordan, an Aiken-based potter, whose current exhibit in the Etherredge Center Main Gallery is open to the public until March 20.
"Having Michael Jordan's show is something exciting and new for us," said Paul Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center. "His pieces are simply beautiful, and we are fortunate to be able to show his work."
The Daphne, Alabama, native has called Aiken home for almost a decade, but Jordan said the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay helped inspire him, even at a young age.
"I was surrounded by nature and the water of the bay and of the Gulf of Mexico," Jordan said.
"The adjacent town where I attended high school, Fairhope, was a unique community which attracted famous authors such as Sherwood Anderson, Upton Sinclair and Winston Groom, author of "Forrest Gump," musical talent Jimmy Buffett, and many others who were attracted to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Fairhope has a rich cultural heritage with emphasis on the arts."
He added that Fairhope holds an annual arts and crafts festival, and Mobile, home of Mardi Gras, also has a heritage rich in the arts.
Jordan said these were his earliest influences.
"One of my fascinations as a boy was of the Japanese art form, Bonsai, which I was hungry to learn about," he said.
Bonsai trees are grown in shallow pots. When Jordan was growing up, bonsai pots were "completely unavailable" to purchase in south Alabama. Coincidentally, though, a close family friend opened a pottery studio in Daphne, and his passion for learning about bonsai led him to place an order for bonsai pots from the potter there.
"Over the next few weeks, as I waited for my order to be made, I checked in often on the progress, and after many such inquiries, I made the potter aggravated. She finally said to me, 'Michael, they aren't made yet. Why don't you come and make them yourself, please!'"
And, that was his introduction to clay.
"So, while making my first bonsai pots, I fell in love with clay and pottery making, and became acquainted with several potters, a couple of whom had studied with a potter from Rising Fawn, Georgia, Mr. Charles Counts," Jordan said.
In the summers of 1978 and 1980, after he earned his Bachelor of Arts in fine art and English from the University of Mobile, he studied with Counts and learned the basics of Bauhaus pottery technique in clay. This technique is vastly different from the more typical throwing techniques used in pottery making, and most especially, in Southern pottery making.
"It teaches you how to get the clay out of the bottom of the pot and up into the walls, making it taller and thinner.
"In my work I strive for excellence in craftsmanship with a vision of timeless design, often incorporating natural forms, colors and textures into my work," Jordan said.
"While functional as a vessel, oftentimes the function of the work is simply to be viewed and experienced as a tactile object that exists for the purpose of being."
After spending two summers in an apprenticeship, Jordan took a job at a bank where he worked during the day and made pottery at night. Soon enough, he "claimed" his independence and became self-employed.
During the course of his pottery career, Jordan typically participated in about 15 outdoor shows per year as well as a couple of solo private exhibits. He exhibited in shows from St. Louis, to Washington, Miami, and many places in between. During that time, his talents were recognized as he received numerous awards for his work through competitive judging.
After a decade of making pottery professionally, Jordan decided to pursue a career in architecture. He earned a Master of Architecture degree from Clemson University and became registered to practice architecture in six Southern states. He currently works as an architect for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions at the Savannah River Site.
"Michael is a hugely talented potter. This exhibit gives us a display that is unlike anything that has been seen previously in the Etherredge Center," Crook added.
As part of its annual Cultural Series, the Etherredge Center now presents special new programming known as the Carolina Series. Unique events and exhibits make for a "joyous celebration" of artists from South Carolina and encompass music, visual art, dance and theatre.
"We are thrilled to offer the new Carolina Series this year, as a way to feature some of the wonderful artists we have here in South Carolina," said Crook.
"We think that the Etherredge Center can be an arts hub for our entire state and not just the CSRA."
Jordan's exhibit, which is free and open to the public, runs until March 20.