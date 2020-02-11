Area seniors will be feeling the love this Valentine's Day thanks to the efforts of local businesses in Aiken.
PruittHealth – Aiken, a local health care provider, is hoping to combat loneliness this Valentine's Day by asking the community to drop off or send cards and flowers to the facility to ensure no resident feels lonely.
"For most people, Valentine’s Day represents a time to celebrate love with romantic partners, friends and family. But for some – especially older adults – many feel lonely across the U.S. around the holiday," according to a new release from PruittHealth – Aiken.
The company's goal is to collect as many cards for residents to ensure they feel loved this Valentine’s Day.
“At PruittHealth, we treat everyone like a part of our family. On Valentine’s Day – and every day – we strive to make sure our patients feel loved and a part of a community. Unfortunately, for some of our residents, their loved ones have passed on or aren’t always able to visit. This is why we’re asking for the community’s help in making sure all our residents feel the love this Valentine’s Day,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.
A local candy shop is also helping seniors feel the love this Valentine's Day.
Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe owner Cindy Birchmeyer Mosley-Rudisill said she has always loved seniors, which is why she wants to show them a little extra love this week.
Anyone who brings in a handmade Valentine’s Day card to Cindy’s Sweet Shoppe will receive a $2 gift certificate to be used in the store; the promotion ends Wednesday. Each card will be given to a resident in a local nursing home for Valentine’s Day.
“Ever since I was a young child, I have always loved senior citizens,” she said in a news release. “It could be from my grandfather because he used to treat me very special and let me read his comic books and watch his shows, and I enjoyed that...”
The response from the community has been overwhelming, she said.
“I cannot believe the wonderful outpouring of support. We have had hundreds of cards donated. Teachers have brought in cards from whole classrooms who are working on the project.”
Mosley-Rudisill said too many people tend to forget about seniors and think of them as just feeble old people.
“They are our heart and soul, and I don’t ever want to forget them,” she said. “They are our parents – our loved ones – and they deserve to be respected ... It’s all about love.”
Cards and flowers can be sent to PruittHealth – Aiken at 830 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Drop off handmade Valentine’s cards at Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe, 146 Laurens St. S.W.