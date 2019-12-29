Approximately 20 authors and readers from Aiken, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties gathered for the inaugural Authors Across the River discussion Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Challenge Center in North, a G.E.D. and job skills center.
Two authors from Aiken County, two from Barnwell County and two from Orangeburg County participated in the event.
Sandra Sigmon, director of The Challenge Center, discussed how much poetry and writing in general meant to her as a little girl, walking through the hills of California. She presented her science fiction novel, "Tempest on Trapter," a story of a tiny female warrior and leader of her tribe, and her wish to unite her world was discussed.
“I wanted to create this event to promote reading and writing in the area,” Sigmon said.
She said many of her students have unique stories to tell and that she wanted to expose them and others to authors from the area.
Candace Carter, a guest author from Aiken, discussed her book, “Muddy Waters,” and experiences as a park ranger.
“It's the story of a Colorado range detective who reluctantly returns to his North Carolina hometown for his uncle's wedding," Carter said. "When a childhood friend is murdered, he uses skills from tracking livestock rustlers to bring a killer to justice.”
Barnwell author Ron Baxley Jr., with a wooden walking stick and carved Cowardly Lion head as props, discussed how observed imagery such as wooden walking sticks and canes used by a senior citizen group walking group during a trip to Ionia, Michigan, became magic staffs within his fictional Society of the Walking Cane.
Baxley stated that he made the senior citizen walking group into a group of good elderly wizards and witches with magic staffs and canes within his fantasy book, “O.Z. Diggs Himself Out.”
He also briefly discussed his award-winning graphic novel “Ziggy Zig-zags the Light and Dark Fantastic,” which is based on his shelter-adopted, emotional support Corgi, Ziggy.
Author Mary Beth Gibson of Blackville, who has written multiple historical fiction novels, premiered a brand new novel at the event, “Patience Can Cook a Stone.”
She discussed how her previous books had utilized the historic persecution of the Irish people in the British Isles and that her latest novel focuses on the Revolutionary War era Savannah River region.
Author Steve Gordy of Aiken discussed how loss, particularly the loss of relatives to dementia, and even aspects of hospice can figure even into one’s fictional work, including his book, “Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis.”
Sandra Barnes of North discussed the real-life aspects of her book, “Battered, Beaten, and Scorned, Still I Rise Above It All: My Rising Years of Hell Book 1 of 2”, and how domestic violence and abuse can affect an individual. She also discussed her children’s book “Reflection of a Broken Butterfly” which she mentioned can give children courage who have gone through bullying.
The authors, after presentations and prize drawings were done, signed books and spoke with participants at their decorated tables at the end of the event.