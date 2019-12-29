The Aiken Center for the Arts for the exhibition “…And a Partridge in a Pear Tree,” is open now through Jan. 24.
Three gallery spaces are filled with the work of area artists, young and old. The Main Gallery features Kimberly Boucher, Frank Cassara, Marissa Evans, Janet and Walt Koertge, and Joy in the Journey. The Aiken Artist Guild Gallery features Luiza Somodi.
The Brooks Gallery highlights student work from the East Aiken School of the Arts.
In the Main Gallery, visitors can come to browse, buy and enjoy many different works of art from various artists.
Boucher is an Aiken artist whose love lies in the world of realism, as she tries to share with her audience that which she finds beautiful.
Cassara is an artist from Greensboro, Georgia, who works with oil. He is inspired by the marshlands of Charleston and tries to bring the unique light and color of this part of the world to life.
Evans is an Aiken artist, greatly inspired by the tropics, who likes to paint with bold colors and strong lines.
Janet and Walt Koertge are artists and owners of Wood Figments, who skillfully craft finished wood pieces from regional hardwoods.
Finally, artwork created by participants in the Joy in the Journey program is also featured in the main gallery.
Joy in the Journey is a unique program that connects Aiken residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with a therapist who works with them to create an original painting.
In the Aiken Artist Guild Gallery, visitors can explore, enjoy and purchase the works of Somodi. She works with oil paints in a realistic-impressionistic style.
In the Brooks Gallery, visitors can come to experience the joy of youth art in a special feature of pieces by the kindergarten through fifth-grade students of the East Aiken School for the Arts. These works will be on display until Tuesday.
"Here at ACA, we strive to create a space where people can gather in the spirit of community, to enjoy one another, as well beautiful works of art," according to a news release from the arts center. "The arts give us a special way to share the magic of memories, hopes and dreams, and this place comes alive when people come to talk, explore, or discover."
The Aiken Center for the Arts is at 122 Laurens St. S.W.
For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.