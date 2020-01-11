Children of all ages descended on the Augusta Convention Center on Saturday for BrickUniverse, a LEGO Fan Convention. People wandered through displays of LEGO artistry that included outer space, Chicago, New York and Gotham City. Real-world buildings were immortalized in small plastic blocks and fantasy worlds became concrete (or at least plastic) for all to see.
The convention, which bills itself the ultimate LEGO fan experience, continues today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
A gallery of LEGO "paintings" display pop art like Wonder Woman and Iron Man, as well as a LEGO version of the infamous banana duct-taped to a white wall. Other galleries feature 3D architectural works such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Rushmore, the NASA Kennedy Space Center and many landmark buildings in Chicago and New York.
Another gallery displays the more whimsical side of LEGO, with a giant Poseidon presiding over his ocean kingdom, a Gotham City funhouse and a Lady Gaga concert. There is also a large Star Wars gallery, displaying multiple models of the Millennium Falcon through the years and various scenes from the films.
Freelance LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere, space-building specialist Lia Chan, multi-award winning LEGO artist Paul Hetherington and renowned artist Jonathan Lopes are all present at the convention to interact with attendees and sign prints of their LEGO creations for fans.
BrickUniverse also features vendors with items like LEGO sets, minifigures, accessories such as jewelry and watches, stickers and magnets, and even an artist who does custom caricatures of people as LEGO minifigures.
There also are several areas where attendees can play with LEGOS including an architectural design station, a time-challenge station, a Big Blocks stations for little hands and a Star Wars building zone.